Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $36,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. 623,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

