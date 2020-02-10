Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

SPR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

