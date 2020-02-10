Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 245,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Apache worth $35,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 564.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

