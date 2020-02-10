Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $36,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,447. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

