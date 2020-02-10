Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of PVH worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,249. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

