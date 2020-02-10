Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,040 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 227.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 137,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,715. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

