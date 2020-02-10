Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,238 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,927. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

