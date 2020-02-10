Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,098 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lennox International worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of LII traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $237.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.