Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

