Suncor Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. GMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.31.

Shares of SU opened at C$38.67 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.32 and a one year high of C$46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

