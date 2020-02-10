SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

