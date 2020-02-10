SunTrust Banks Comments on Rosehill Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosehill Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

ROSE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.49. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

