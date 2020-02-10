SunTrust Banks Comments on Summit Materials Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

NYSE SUM opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

