SunTrust Banks Raises Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

