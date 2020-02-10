SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PE. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

