SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

KRP stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

