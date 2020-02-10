SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cigna Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.89.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $208.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

