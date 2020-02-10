SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kforce Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

KFRC opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Kforce has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $117,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,157 shares of company stock worth $3,293,699. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $615,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

