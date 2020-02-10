Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $30.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $23.25. 732,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

