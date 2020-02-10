SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $187.06 on Monday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

