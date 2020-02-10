Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ABIOMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $186.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.09. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 30.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

