Swarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,751.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

