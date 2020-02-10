Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.38 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00014637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

