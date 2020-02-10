Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given News Impact Rating of -2.33

Media headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Switch has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,933 shares of company stock worth $5,198,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

