Synaptics (SYNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

2/7/2020 – Synaptics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

12/20/2019 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,813. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -179.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $262,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,334,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 284,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

