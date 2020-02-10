Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

