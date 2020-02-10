Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $627,884.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Binance and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and $627,884.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,090,609 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Binance, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

