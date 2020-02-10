T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. 783,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

