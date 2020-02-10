Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.16

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Tael has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $18.11, $7.20 and $13.96. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

