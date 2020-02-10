Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $200,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 281,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,270. The firm has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

