TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $129.00 at SunTrust Banks

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

TTWO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.00. 4,080,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,479,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,009,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

