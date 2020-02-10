Tap Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $99.11 million and approximately $887,893.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.97 or 0.05776801 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00120907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003800 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

