Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 77,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tapestry worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.17. 58,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,362. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

