Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE TPR opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

