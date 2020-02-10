Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Target worth $135,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 82,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.13. 1,531,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

