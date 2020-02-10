Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

