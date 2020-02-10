Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Cfra

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of TCO traded up $18.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. 21,320,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

