Taylor Morrison Home Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

TMHC stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

