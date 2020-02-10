TCASH (TCASH) Market Cap Hits $389,297.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. TCASH has a market cap of $389,297.00 and $462,228.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003610 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

