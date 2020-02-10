TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of TD Ameritrade worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $48.97. 80,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTD. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

