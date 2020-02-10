Ted Baker (TED) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ted Baker (LON: TED) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/29/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/22/2020 – Ted Baker had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/22/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Ted Baker was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 440 ($5.79).

1/10/2020 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Ted Baker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Ted Baker had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Ted Baker had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TED traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 300.60 ($3.95). 569,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker plc has a 52-week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 593.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 million and a PE ratio of 115.62.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

