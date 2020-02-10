TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.08% of TEGNA worth $75,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

