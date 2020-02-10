TEGNA Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

TGNA stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

