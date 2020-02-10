Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIKK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.00. 6,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tel-Instrument Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

