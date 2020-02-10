Telcoin Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $43,405.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.