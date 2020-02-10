Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) received a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.37 ($2.76).

Tele Columbus stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €3.33 ($3.88). 300,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.34. Tele Columbus has a twelve month low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of €3.65 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $425.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

