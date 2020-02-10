Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

