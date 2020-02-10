TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of TELUS worth $33,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

