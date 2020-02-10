TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

Get TELUS alerts:

T stock traded up C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$54.92. 264,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,717. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.