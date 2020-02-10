Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

